Kevin Garnett ends beef with Ray Allen, says he wishes him and his family ‘all the best’

Kevin Garnett has put an end to his largely one-sided feud with former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen, offering best wishes and future support to his former teammate.

Garnett offered the olive branch to Allen in an interview with the New York Times regarding his new Showtime documentary, “Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible,” thereby wiping away the past animosity he’d felt.

“I wish Ray all the best, and I wish him and his family all the best, and whatever he’s doing, I’ll always be supportive of it,” Garnett said. “And that’s all I got to say.”

Garnett, Allen and Paul Pierce came together to help the Boston Celtics win the 2008 league title and then led the Celtics to Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

However, when Allen decided to accept a contract offer from the Heat in 2012, Garnett was outraged and has offered critical comments toward Allen.

Allen only ended up spending two seasons with the Heat, though he was able to reach the finals in both seasons and was a key part of the 2013 championship squad.

In Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, Allen’s iconic 3-pointer late in regulation not only helped the Heat avoid elimination, but it sparked them to win the last two games of the series.

Both Garnett and Allen have since been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, though Garnett’s Hall of Fame speech failed to mention Allen. Even within the past few months, Garnett continued the feud by cropping Allen out of a photo.

With the two Hall of Famers back on a path to become friends again, the uncomfortable moments that developed from the feud now appear to be a thing of the past.