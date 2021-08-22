Kevin Garnett continues bitterness towards Ray Allen by cropping him out of social media post

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett’s bitterness toward former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen is still evident after Garnett cropped Allen out of a photo he posted on social media.

The original 2011 photo in question shows Garnett and Allen with then-Celtics teammates Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo at the NBA All-Star Game, but Garnett’s altered version leaves out Allen.

Garnett’s bitterness stems from Allen’s departure the following year to join the Miami Heat, where he closed out his Hall of Fame career with two more seasons.

In the first of those campaigns, Allen connected on perhaps the most iconic shot in Heat history. That was when he drilled a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

At the time of Allen’s shot, the Heat trailed in the series 3-2. Allen’s shot sent the game into overtime. The Heat then won that game and followed that up with another victory two nights later for their second consecutive championship.

Garnett still clearly can’t get over Allen’s departure, which had previously resulted in Allen receiving death threats from fans who also shared Garnett’s outrage.

Allen has company when it comes to being subjected to Garnett’s disdain since Garnett made a point to exclude Rondo as well as Allen during his Hall of Fame speech.

Another former Celtics teammate, Kendrick Perkins, has indicated that Garnett and Allen will never repair the current rift between them, with Garnett’s most recent action a clear indication of that assessment.