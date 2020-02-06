Justise Winslow Offers Message of Celebration After Being Traded to Memphis Grizzlies - Heat Nation

- Justise Winslow Offers Message of Celebration After Being Traded to Memphis Grizzlies
Justise Winslow Offers Message of Celebration After Being Traded to Memphis Grizzlies
- Updated: February 5, 2020
News broke Wednesday night that Miami Heat swingman Justise Winslow was being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the trade for Andre Iguodala.
Winslow gave his first reaction to the news on Twitter, replying to Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s thoughts on the deal.
… 🤫🤫🤫 https://t.co/a27DS3A0g2
— Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) February 6, 2020
The 23-year-old was also clearly excited to join Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen in Memphis.
Winslow played with Jones and Allen at Duke University, winning a national championship in his sole collegiate season.
@1Tyus @GraysonJAllen MY BRUDDAS✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
— Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) February 6, 2020
He then went on Instagram to show his enthusiasm for a new start in Memphis.
Winslow has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat after being selected by the team with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
In his career, Winslow has averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
