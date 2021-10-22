 Jimmy Butler’s hilarious NSFW message to Kyle Lowry on getting his daughter a birthday gift - Heat Nation
Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is celebrating his daughter’s birthday, and he recently joked about the expectations he has from Kyle Lowry for a gift.

Back in April, Butler revealed that he named Lowry to be his daughter’s godfather. Clearly, the two players have an extremely close relationship.

Butler and Lowry got their 2021-22 NBA campaigns underway as teammates on Thursday. The Heat destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks in a statement game for Miami.

Butler racked up 21 points, four rebounds and six assists in the contest. Lowry, meanwhile, had a somewhat rocky debut in his first game with the team, but he contributed with five points and six assists of his own.

Miami walked away with a massive win to get the season started on a high note. The Heat will look to grab another win against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

