Jimmy Butler’s hilarious NSFW message to Kyle Lowry on getting his daughter a birthday gift

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is celebrating his daughter’s birthday, and he recently joked about the expectations he has from Kyle Lowry for a gift.

Jimmy Butler about Kyle Lowry: “I hope that motherfucker knows my daughter’s birthday is tomorrow. And she needs a really expensive gift. $100,000 Kyle, I ain’t fucking around.” — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) October 22, 2021

Back in April, Butler revealed that he named Lowry to be his daughter’s godfather. Clearly, the two players have an extremely close relationship.

Butler and Lowry got their 2021-22 NBA campaigns underway as teammates on Thursday. The Heat destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks in a statement game for Miami.

Butler racked up 21 points, four rebounds and six assists in the contest. Lowry, meanwhile, had a somewhat rocky debut in his first game with the team, but he contributed with five points and six assists of his own.

Miami walked away with a massive win to get the season started on a high note. The Heat will look to grab another win against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.