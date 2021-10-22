- Video: Kyle Lowry suffers injury in Miami Heat debut vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Video: Kyle Lowry suffers injury in Miami Heat debut vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: October 21, 2021
Kyle Lowry’s tenure with the Miami Heat is off to an inauspicious start, as he injured his ankle in Thursday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kyle Lowry rolled his left ankle and heads straight to the locker room.@MiamiHEAT | #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/2rBENvCB75
— Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 22, 2021
Lowry was acquired this offseason in a big trade with the Toronto Raptors. His ability to score, get others involved and dictate the tempo will be key in Miami’s hopes to return to the NBA Finals.
Even when they reached the championship series in 2020, the Heat were plagued by slow starts offensively. The hope is that Lowry will rectify that problem.
On the bright side, the Heat opened up a big lead early against the defending champs while holding them to an extremely low shooting percentage.
Milwaukee looked great on opening night, as it blew out the Brooklyn Nets 127-104. So far, tonight’s game has been a much different story for Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.
