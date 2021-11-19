Jimmy Butler pays Dwyane Wade hilarious compliment while pointing out his 'raggedy finger' - Heat Nation

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is always joking around, even when he’s trying to dish out a compliment.

The five-time All-Star shouted out Heat legend Dwyane Wade in an Instagram story and called him a “great” player, but he also made sure to point out Wade’s “raggedy finger.”

Butler is currently trying to accomplish something Wade did three times with the Heat, which is win an NBA title. All three of the championships the Miami organization has won came during Wade’s stint with the organization.

The Heat haven’t won it all since 2013, and Butler is hoping to change that this season. So far, things are looking good, as Miami boasts an 11-5 record through 16 games. That’s tied for the best mark in the Eastern Conference.

Butler is certainly doing his part, as he’s having one of the best seasons of his career so far. The 32-year-old is averaging 24.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He’s shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from deep.

While Wade is currently involved with the Utah Jazz organization, he’d surely be happy to see the Heat go on a deep playoff run this season. He recently explained that he loves the Heat and still roots for them.

Wade finished his legendary career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. In addition to his three rings, he earned 13 All-Star selections. The 2018-19 campaign was his final season at the NBA level.

No matter what, he’ll likely always be regarded as one of the greatest players in Heat history.