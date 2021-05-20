- Jimmy Butler looks freakishly muscular ahead of Miami Heat playoff series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Jimmy Butler looks freakishly muscular ahead of Miami Heat playoff series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: May 20, 2021
With the Miami Heat entering their playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks as underdogs, superstar Jimmy Butler was captured with a look that emphasizes his trademark focus on winning.
The Main Thing is still the Main Thing
48 hours away from the pursuit. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/69j9RFKwW0
— x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 20, 2021
The Heat needed a late-season push to move up the ladder among Eastern Conference teams and are hoping to once again send the Bucks home in the postseason.
Butler was the driving force behind last year’s playoff upset over the Bucks, a series that helped push the Heat to their first finals appearance in six years.
Last season, that upset came within the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. This season, team’s will get to play playoff games on their home courts.
Like last year, the Heat have experienced adversity this season, and hope to again peak at the right time to capture their first NBA title since 2013.
The one guarantee that the Heat can count on during their upcoming series is that Butler’s focus will never veer away from the task at hand, providing an intensity they desperately need
