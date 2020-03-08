Jae Crowder Unveils New Nickname for Duo of Him and Jimmy Butler

Since joining the Miami Heat, forward Jae Crowder has earned himself a major role in the team’s rotation.

Crowder is averaging 28.5 minutes per game for the Heat this season, averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. His defense has also been strong, as he’s averaged 1.5 steals per game.

On top of all that, it appears that he has already formed a strong bond with Heat star Jimmy Butler.

One more revelation on the Jae Crowder pod (at least to me)… He and Jimmy Butler call themselves “salt and pepper.” — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) March 7, 2020

It’s pretty fantastic to see a newcomer form such a great relationship with Butler. Considering Butler’s prickly reputation, this quick friendship must mean that Crowder is certainly impressing his teammates.

That being said, Butler’s reputation of being a less-than-perfect teammate has seemed to fall by the wayside in his first season with the Heat.

In the last few days, fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo and rookie sensation Tyler Herro have both spoken out in defense of Butler. Adebayo went so far as to call Butler the “best teammate he’s ever had.”

As for Crowder, he is unfortunately in the NBA’s concussion protocol at the moment. He’s recovering from a nasty blow to the head that took place during the Heat’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Hopefully, Crowder is able to return to the court soon so that the blossoming partnership between him and Butler can continue to grow.