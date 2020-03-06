Report: Jimmy Butler Says Bam Adebayo ‘Best Teammate’ He’s Ever Had

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is becoming one of the most beloved players in the NBA.

As a matter of fact, veteran Jimmy Butler has told associates that Adebayo is his all-time favorite teammate, according to Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports:

“It’s about the Miami Heat’s first-round pick in 2017, the one they likely wouldn’t have been in position to acquire if they had done the right thing by Dwyane Wade in 2016; the one whom they privately described on draft night as the ‘anti-Hassan’ in comparison to the numbers-before-team big man they had unfortunately re-signed to a max; the one they researched more thoroughly than any previous draft prospect without finding a single red flag; the one many Heat fans didn’t want at the time but was anointed by the Heat’s historical frontcourt royalty as the next to carry the franchise tradition; the one that the fickle, unforgiving Jimmy Butler tells associates is ‘the best teammate I’ve ever had.'”

Adebayo, 22, is having a phenomenal 2019-20 campaign.

The third-year pro is averaging career-highs across the board this season. He is putting up 16.1 points, 10.5 boards and 5.0 assists per game.

In addition, Abdebayo has been a productive, fun and encouraging teammate. Multiple players have pointed to his leadership and example as major parts of the team’s success this season.

For Butler to call the University of Kentucky product the best teammate he’s ever had says a ton about Adeabyo.

Butler, 30, has played with several talented players, including Dwyane Wade, Joel Embiid, Derrick Rose, J.J. Redick and Tobias Harris.

The partnership between Butler and Adebayo has been extremely fruitful this season. The Heat are on their way to having one the best seasons in franchise history.