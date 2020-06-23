- Jae Crowder Sends Emphatic Message of Support to NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace
Jae Crowder Sends Emphatic Message of Support to NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace
- Updated: June 23, 2020
On Sunday, NASCAR announced that a noose was found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.
Following the horrendous news, Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder showed major support for Wallace.
WE STAND WITH YOU @BubbaWallace AND WE ARE FIGHTING WITH YOU! STAND STRONG BROTHER.!! ✊🏾✊🏾
— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) June 23, 2020
Crowder, 29, has been vocal about numerous public issues in the last few months.
Recently, the journeyman bashed a doctor who said he wanted to see players return to the court despite COVID-19 concerns. Crowder also praised Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Kyle Korver for choosing to stand with his black teammates.
The Heat acquired Crowder, Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill from the Memphis Grizzlies back in February. Most fans expected Iguodala, a former NBA Finals MVP, to be the prized return in the trade.
However, it is Crowder who has been a surprising success. In a Heat uniform, he has posted 11.9 points, 5.8 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season.
Now, the veteran is locked in on helping the Heat win a championship this season. Miami holds the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Heat will resume the 2019-20 season in late July in Orlando, Fla.
