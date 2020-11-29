- Jae Crowder demands huge request from Miami Heat after bidding farewell
Jae Crowder demands huge request from Miami Heat after bidding farewell
- Updated: November 29, 2020
After the Miami Heat saluted the contributions made by former Heat forward Jae Crowder, the veteran delivered a heartfelt goodbye and also requested that the team not issue his No. 99 jersey to any other players.
Crowder was acquired by the Heat in February and actually had the odd distinction of playing in more postseason contests for the team than regular-season games.
During that postseason, Crowder started all 21 of the Heat’s games and played a key role in helping them reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.
Earlier this month, Crowder left the team in NBA free agency to sign with the Phoenix Suns.
Crowder began his career by wearing No. 9 for the Dallas Mavericks, but after he was traded to the Boston Celtics in December of 2014, he began wearing what’s become his signature No. 99.
As the first Heat player to ever wear No. 99, Crowder is undoubtedly hoping that he’ll also be the last.
The 2020-21 NBA schedule will be released soon, with Crowder no doubt looking forward to when his new team takes on the Heat.
