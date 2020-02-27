Goran Dragic Warns Miami Heat About Recent Struggles: ‘We Don’t Have a Chance in the Playoffs’

The Miami Heat have been struggling since the All-Star break, as they have now dropped seven of their last nine games.

After the Heat’s most recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game in which they lost 129-126, point guard Goran Dragic couldn’t help but express his frustration.

“This is the time we need to win,” Dragic said. “The playoffs are around the corner and it’s just frustrating because it feels like we’re not the same as we were the first half of the season and something needs to happen. We need to fix this ship quickly and try to figure out. Because with this kind of game, we don’t have a chance in the playoffs.”

The Heat have been excellent at home this year, boasting a record of 24-9, but the road has been a different story. The team is now an abysmal 13-18 outside of AmericanAirlines Arena this season.

One of the biggest detriments has been the health and lack of continuity of the squad.

Forward Jimmy Butler recently returned after missing two games due to “personal reasons,” big man Meyers Leonard is still rehabbing an ankle issue and rookie Tyler Herro is still without a timetable as he continues to rehab a sore right foot.

In addition, the team is still trying to ingratiate newcomers Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala.

The Heat will look to get back on track as they host the surging Dallas Mavericks in a matchup on Friday night.