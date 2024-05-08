Videos

Udonis Haslem would sometimes get ‘pissed’ inside Heat locker room when they were losing: ‘I know I can play!’

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Udonis Haslem

Per Goran Dragic, there were times during Udonis Haslem’s NBA career where he would be aggravated inside of the Miami Heat’s locker room when Miami was losing and he wasn’t receiving playing time.

“I see that with U.D.,” Dragic said on the topic of NBA players aging. “He dedicated himself to the organization, to the young players. And he’s watching the game. We’re losing by 20. And he would come to the locker room pissed, like, ‘I know I can play! I know I can play 10 minutes, 15!’ And it’s true. But yeah, you just have to clear with yourself that you are there for the young players, to help ’em.”

Haslem barely saw the floor during his last eight seasons playing in the NBA. From the 2015-16 campaign on, he didn’t log more than 37 appearances in a single season. Additionally, he played in just 25 regular-season games combined during his final four seasons in the league, including seven in the 2022-23 season, his final year in the pros.

But earlier in his career with the Heat, he served as a valuable player on several great teams. For one, he was an instrumental part of the 2005-06 iteration of the Heat, a team that was led by Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal and won the NBA title.

During the 2005-06 regular season, the now-43-year-old played in all but one of Miami’s 82 games and averaged 9.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

Another title team that Haslem was an important piece of was the 2011-12 Heat, who, at the time, boasted a star trio of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Haslem had a smaller role with that team than he did the 2005-06 team, but he was still a consistent member of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

Across 64 appearances (10 starts) with Miami in the 2011-12 regular season, he averaged 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game on 42.3 percent shooting from the floor.

The following season, the Heat icon once again helped the franchise reach the promised land, starting many games in the regular season and playoffs to help Miami capture its third ring as a franchise.

Considering Haslem was such an impactful player for Miami during the Heat’s best seasons in franchise history, it must have been difficult for him to watch his team play from the bench as his NBA career slowed down.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Pat Riley Miami Heat
Pat Riley seemingly protects Tyler Herro as he takes exception to Udonis Haslem’s comments
Miami Heat News
Pat Riley Miami Heat
‘If you’re not on the court…keep your mouth shut’: Pat Riley on Jimmy Butler’s recent trolling
Miami Heat News
Daryl Morey Philadelphia 76ers
Some speculate that Daryl Morey is leaking rumors of potential Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat split
Miami Heat News
Nikola Jovic Miami Heat
Udonis Haslem says he likes to stay in Nikola Jovic’s ear with positivity and text messages
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?