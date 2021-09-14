- Goran Dragic shows he’s ready for new chapter of his career with Toronto Raptors
- Updated: September 13, 2021
Earlier this offseason, the Miami Heat made a major upgrade by trading for perennial All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry.
To get him, the Heat had to give up veteran guard Goran Dragic, but it appears Dragic is ready to move on and start his tenure with the Toronto Raptors.
Even when the Heat reached the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season, they had a relative lack of firepower and would get off to slow starts offensively too often.
Lowry should solve that problem, as he’s able to create his own shot and hit 3-pointers at a reasonable clip. The Philadelphia native can also make the game easier for others, as evidenced by his career average of 6.2 assists per game.
Dragic did well for the Heat during his time with the squad, but after a very disappointing season, the Heat knew they had to make a bold move.
As a result of that bold move, Miami has been given the fourth-best odds to win the Eastern Conference.
