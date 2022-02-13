Goran Dragic seen working out with surprising Heat forward and 2-time All-Star in Miami - Heat Nation

Some new photos of Goran Dragic show the former Miami Heat guard working out in Miami with Heat forward Markieff Morris and veteran guard Isaiah Thomas.

Dragic was dealt earlier this week by the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs, though Dragic is expected to be bought out of his remaining contract by the Spurs.

Last August, Dragic was part of the sign-and-trade deal that the Heat made with the Raptors that brought Kyle Lowry to the team.

Dragic, who had previously been the subject of trade rumors with the Heat, clearly wasn’t happy playing with the Raptors. He played in just five contests before stepping away in late November, citing personal reasons.

The Spurs acquired Dragic, though they appear ready to buy him out since Dragic is in the final year of a contract.

Dragic made no secret of how much he enjoyed playing for the Heat after he was acquired in a February 2015 deal. That strong connection with the organization was apparently still in evidence after a report surfaced that Dragic would “love nothing more” than to return to the Heat.

Whether or not the Heat have the same level of interest in reuniting with Dragic or will be able to fit him within their salary cap remains uncertain. However, he would offer the team a veteran who has a solid grasp of the team’s system and has experience playing in big games.

For now, the Heat will focus on their remaining schedule before the All-Star break, with the team hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.