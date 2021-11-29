- Miami Heat insider breaks down when Goran Dragic could rejoin Miami Heat after parting ways with Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat insider breaks down when Goran Dragic could rejoin Miami Heat after parting ways with Toronto Raptors
- Updated: November 29, 2021
Over the weekend, it was revealed that Toronto Raptors veteran Goran Dragic will be away from the team indefinitely.
It sounds like the 35-year-old’s time with the Raptors could be nearing an end.
Raptors guard Goran Dragic will be away from team indefinitely due to personal reasons.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2021
Further to this comment from the Raptors GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic, my understanding is this is a long-term play. Nothing is locked, but Dragic will likely remain in Slovenia attending to family matters and training until trade deadline and/our buyout market heats up: pic.twitter.com/bCaxxh0v6X
— Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 28, 2021
Of course, many Miami Heat fans would love to see Dragic return to Miami. The guard was a fantastic fit with the Heat during his seven seasons with the organization.
Unfortunately, there are some hurdles in the way of a potential reunion. One Heat insider recently broke down what the process of Dragic rejoining the Heat would look like.
“First, because of rules that prevent teams from using players’ salaries in trades with a wink-wink agreement to reacquire, the Heat cannot acquire Goran directly from the Raptors,” wrote Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. “Beyond that, with the latest separation agreement, it is apparent that Toronto at least wants to leave the trade option open, no matter how unlikely that outcome. Even after a buyout, Goran could not re-sign with the Heat this salary-cap year (through the end of June). Basically, the NBA does not allow the system to be gamed in that fashion. Ultimately, the sense is Goran works his way toward his preferred (and most viable) option of the [Dallas] Mavericks, to close out the season alongside Slovenian compatriot Luka Doncic. But also understand, this is not the equivalent of John Wall insisting he play as a starter in Houston. Goran already has proven amenable to a bench role, something he thrived in with the Heat. And, yes, he would be allowed to sign with the Heat again in the offseason.”
Dragic didn’t get much playing time with the Raptors before stepping away from the team. He has appeared in just five games this season.
The former second-round pick was a productive player as recently as last season, so it’s very possible that he still has some gas left in the tank. Dragic has career averages of 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
Time will tell what his future holds.
