Report: Goran Dragic would ‘love nothing more’ than to return to Miami Heat

Former Miami Heat All-Star Goran Dragic would reportedly “love nothing more” than to return to the organization.

The veteran played in seven seasons with the Heat before being sent to the Toronto Raptors over the summer. He’s currently away from the Raptors due to personal reasons.

While there are some hurdles in the way of Dragic potentially returning to the Heat, it certainly sounds like Miami is where the 35-year-old wants to be.

“Don’t kid yourself, Goran Dragic would love nothing more,” wrote Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel regarding a possible Dragic reunion with Miami. “He attended the Heat’s Tuesday victory over the [Washington] Wizards at FTX Arena and has been working out there, as his situation with the Raptors is sorted out. But, again, unless Goran goes to another team in the interim, he cannot be brought directly back by the Heat from the Raptors. With all due respect to Mario Chalmers, Goran is exactly what the Heat could use at the moment. But I doubt many, if any, have had second thoughts about utilizing his salary as the means to acquire Kyle Lowry.”

Countless Heat fans would surely be thrilled to see Dragic in a Miami uniform again. Time will tell if that ends up happening.

During his stint with the Heat, Dragic was able to maintain some pretty impressive numbers. He averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from deep.

The former second-round pick is still looking for his first career NBA title.