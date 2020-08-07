- Goran Dragic Offers Update on Ankle Injury as Miami Heat’s Playoff Push Continues
- Andre Iguodala Preaches Team-Centric Approach While Discussing Role With Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade Announces He’ll Produce and Host Exciting Entertainment Venture
- The Severity of Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Foot Injury, Revealed
- Video: Shaquille O’Neal Makes Hilarious Virtual Appearance at Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks Game
- Dwyane Wade Reveals Which Current NBA Player He’d Vote for to Become President of United States
- Report: Salary Cap Enthusiast Confirms Miami Heat Likely Won’t Extend Bam Adebayo This Year
- Miami Heat Offer Worrisome Injury Report Ahead of Crucial Contest vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Former Miami Heat Swingman Declares Bam Adebayo the ‘Best Center in the League’
- Dwyane Wade and Bronny James Show Love to Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro After Big Win vs. Boston Celtics
Goran Dragic Offers Update on Ankle Injury as Miami Heat’s Playoff Push Continues
- Updated: August 7, 2020
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic offered an update on his ankle injury on Friday.
Goran Dragic says he still has a little ankle soreness but believes things are going the right direction. Isn’t sure on return. Will go through another workout tonight.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 7, 2020
Dragic, 34, injured his ankle at the conclusion of the Heat’s win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. The Slovenian speedster put up 20 points and three assists in the 112-106 victory over the Celtics.
The Heat held him out of Thursday’s contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, which they lost by a score of 130-116.
In addition, the Heat were without the services of All-Star Jimmy Butler, who has missed two consecutive games inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. However, he appears to not be facing any serious issues.
On the season, Dragic is averaging 16.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.1 boards per game. He has been an exemplary player coming off the Heat’s bench.
As for Butler, he has shone in his first season in Miami. The journeyman is putting up 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season.
The Heat take on the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login