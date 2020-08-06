- The Severity of Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Foot Injury, Revealed
The Severity of Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s Foot Injury, Revealed
- Updated: August 6, 2020
Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler is missing Thursday’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks with an injury.
He also missed Monday’s win over the Boston Celtics. With the playoffs inching closer, Heat fans are surely curious about when Butler will be ready to take the court once again.
Luckily, a report on Thursday offered some insight into the injury.
The initial reads on all tests performed on Jimmy Butler's foot/ankle have not revealed any major issues, source says.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame today that Butler is in rest and recovery mode.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 6, 2020
Surely, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is most concerned with making sure that Butler’s health is at 100 percent once the playoffs roll around.
Beyond that, Spoelstra may be encouraged to keep Butler out longer than necessary if the team continues to win without him on the court.
The Heat’s 112-106 win over the Celtics was highly impressive given Butler’s absence.
Still, with just four regular season games left to go after today, Butler will surely want to take part in at least a game or two so that he can be tuned up and ready to go for his team’s first playoffs series.
