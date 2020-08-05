 Video: Goran Dragic Suffers Injury at End of Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Game - Heat Nation
Home / Game News / Video: Goran Dragic Suffers Injury at End of Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Game

Video: Goran Dragic Suffers Injury at End of Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Game

Goran Dragic Miami Heat

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat notched an impressive 112-106 victory over the Boston Celtics.

However, the bad news is that Goran Dragic apparently suffered an ankle injury towards the end of the contest.

Dragic was impressive against Boston, scoring 20 points and getting two steals. He’s been a big part of Miami’s potent bench all year by averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game.

At 43-25, the Heat are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and are one-and-a-half games behind the Celtics.

Miami’s next game will be against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The day off will give Dragic a chance to rest and heal.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login