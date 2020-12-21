- Gilbert Arenas has hilarious message about ‘Fortnite’ for Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya
Gilbert Arenas has hilarious message about ‘Fortnite’ for Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya
- Updated: December 21, 2020
Over the weekend, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to post a beautiful message of love dedicated to his young daughter Zaya.
It was in the comments section of that post that former NBA star Gilbert Arenas reminded the younger Wade to accept his friend request on the highly popular video game “Fortnite.”
Clearly, Arenas is looking to get his game on with the younger Wade. She must be pretty skilled for a grown adult to want to play with her.
Arenas recently made news alongside the elder Wade when the two of them propped up former NBA guard Nate Robinson after he was knocked out in the boxing ring.
However, only time will tell if the elder Wade allows his young daughter to play “Fortnite| with Arenas.
