- Updated: December 20, 2020
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has always been an incredible father, but his love and support of his daughter Zaya have truly been something to behold.
The younger Wade came out as transgender early in 2020 and has since then seen incredible support as well as hurtful criticism from outside sources.
However, when it comes to the elder Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, they have shown nothing but complete support for their young daughter.
On Saturday, the elder Wade issued his latest message of ultimate love for his daughter.
It’s been truly inspiring to see the elder Wade grow from a young man as a Heat star to a true leader and personal hero for many.
Though he no longer suits up for NBA games, he’s continued to be a strong voice in the South Florida community.
This post is another great example of why.
