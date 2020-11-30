- Dwyane Wade defends Nate Robinson after Gilbert Arenas’ message goes viral
- Report: Miami Heat sign Max Strus to training camp deal
- Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro favored to win 2 NBA awards next season
- Andre Iguodala predicts former Golden State Warriors teammate to win MVP
- Bam Adebayo must achieve one major goal to be paid full supermax contract
- Jae Crowder demands huge request from Miami Heat after bidding farewell
- Bam Adebayo makes epic announcement after he officially signs extension with Miami Heat
- Pat Riley speaks out on Bam Adebayo officially signing 5-year, max rookie contract
- Dwyane Wade recounts him and Jimmy Butler losing $50K to Rajon Rondo, other teammates while gambling
- Precious Achiuwa reveals he was ‘probably the biggest’ Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo fan last season
Dwyane Wade defends Nate Robinson after Gilbert Arenas’ message goes viral
- Updated: November 30, 2020
On Sunday, Gilbert Arenas delivered a motivating message to Nate Robinson after the former three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion got knocked out by YouTube star Jake Paul in a boxing match.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade backed up Arenas’ powerful statement.
Wade, 38, is one of the numerous NBA players who showed support for Robinson.
Conversely, several NBA players made fun of the former guard for getting battered by Paul. That led boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. to scold Black NBA players for hating on Robinson.
Although Robinson faced criticism, he also received plenty of love and support from people in the basketball world.
As a matter of fact, Robinson shouted out a bunch of NBA veterans who reached out to him following the beatdown.
As for Wade, he continues to be a positive light in the basketball community. The three-time champion serves as an older brother for many of the youngsters in the NBA.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login