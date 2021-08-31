Gabrielle Union posts beautiful wedding anniversary tribute to Dwyane Wade

Dywane Wade and Gabrielle Union recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, marking seven years of marriage.

Union offered the Miami Heat icon with a touching tribute on Instagram. She shared a video that included some footage of their wedding day and a montage of pictures from over the years.

Wade and Union started dating in 2008 and got hitched in 2014. She became the stepmother to his children. They then had their first child together in 2018 through surrogacy.

The pair is one of the most prominent couples in the basketball world, and it has never been shy about expressing its love on social media.

They have also become an advocate for the LGBTQ community after one of their kids came out as transgender in early 2020.

Wade is a beloved figure in Miami. Not only did he help the Heat win three championships, but he has also given back to the community in various ways.