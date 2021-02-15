- Gabrielle Union blown away by Dwyane Wade’s epic Valentine’s Day trip
- Miami Heat members speak out as teams continue to game plan specifically for Duncan Robinson
- Dwyane Wade says Stephen Curry is his favorite player to watch in the NBA right now
- Report: Udonis Haslem ‘personally committed himself’ to Jimmy Butler’s well-being during COVID-19 absence
- Kelly Olynyk opens about ‘tough’ DNPs with Miami Heat compared to always playing with Boston Celtics
- Report: Tyler Herro cleared to play for Miami Heat’s Saturday matchup vs. Utah Jazz
- Report: Miami Heat showing interest in Nemanja Bjelica
- Max Strus shares just how much confidence Jimmy Butler has in him
- Jamal Crawford praises Jimmy Butler: ‘He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had’
- Report: Miami Heat plan to increase seating capacity for next 4 home games
Gabrielle Union blown away by Dwyane Wade’s epic Valentine’s Day trip
- Updated: February 15, 2021
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade went all out for Gabrielle Union on Valentine’s Day this year.
As a matter of fact, Union described their recent trip as one of the best experiences of her life.
View this post on Instagram
Wade and Union have been married since 2014.
While Wade blew Union away for Valentine’s Day this year, he was lavished by her for his birthday last month. Union gifted Wade a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL convertible for his 39th birthday.
The couple has always shown support for one another. Union even threw shade at the Heat’s front office during the summer Wade infamously departed the franchise in 2016.
Wade, 39, returned the organization in February 2018. He retired in April 2019.
The three-time champion is the Heat’s all-time leading scorer.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login