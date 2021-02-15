Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade went all out for Gabrielle Union on Valentine’s Day this year.

As a matter of fact, Union described their recent trip as one of the best experiences of her life.

Wade and Union have been married since 2014.

While Wade blew Union away for Valentine’s Day this year, he was lavished by her for his birthday last month. Union gifted Wade a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL convertible for his 39th birthday.

The couple has always shown support for one another. Union even threw shade at the Heat’s front office during the summer Wade infamously departed the franchise in 2016.

Wade, 39, returned the organization in February 2018. He retired in April 2019.

The three-time champion is the Heat’s all-time leading scorer.