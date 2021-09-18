- Gabrielle Union announces she and Dwyane Wade will host live event in Miami to promote her new book
- Updated: September 18, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union will be hosting an event Saturday night to discuss Union’s new book.
Union explained on Twitter that the couple wanted to do something special for Miami.
Really tho!? Do you have anything stronger for tonite!? Because….. https://t.co/rTR76H90zd
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 18, 2021
Union’s new book has been getting a lot of attention. In one part of the memoir, she bravely opens up about the trauma that she endured when Wade had a child with another woman while Union and Wade were together.
It will be interesting to see if that topic comes up at tonight’s event for the book.
Union isn’t the only one who has been working on an exciting project. Wade is also involved in a relatively new endeavor as a partial owner of the Utah Jazz. He’s looking to help the organization get over the hump and win an NBA title in the near future.
Union and Wade seem to be doing well, and that’s great to see for Heat fans.
