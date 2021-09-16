Gabrielle Union opens up about trauma that came from Dwyane Wade having child with other woman during their relationship

Gabrielle Union, the wife of former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, recently opened up about the trauma she endured when Wade had a child with another woman during their relationship.

Union and Wade weren’t married at the time, but they were several years into a relationship with each other.

“In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman,” Union wrote in her new memoir. “It should go without saying that we were not in a good place in our relationship at the time that child was conceived. But we were in a much better place when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people — strangers who I will never meet — who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters.”

Wade and Union were seemingly able to work through the matter, as they got married in August of 2014. However, it surely was a lot for Union to deal with. It sounds like she still has a hard time talking about the situation today. Clearly, it took a lot of bravery to write about the matter in her new book.

Wade began dating Union a few years into his NBA career. The two got married when Wade was one of the faces of the league, and the two quickly were regarded as one of the league’s power couples.

The 13-time All-Star finished his playing days with a long list of accolades. He helped the Heat win three NBA titles during his time in the league. He finished his career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Wade and Union celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last month.