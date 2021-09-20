Report: 2 vital Miami Heat members not returning to organization next season

According to a report, the Miami Heat will be without two key members of the franchise going forward.

“Two familiar faces won’t be around when the Miami Heat begins training camp next week at AmericanAirlines Arena,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Bill Foran — a linchpin in the Heat becoming what Pat Riley calls the NBA’s best-conditioned team — retired this month after 33 years with the organization. “And shooting coach Rob Fodor — credited with helping several of the Heat’s players improve their perimeter accuracy — won’t be around the team in training camp and likely, beyond.”

Foran and Fodor are both substantial losses for the Heat organization. Both guys provided the Heat with key contributions in their respective capacities.

The success of a team goes far beyond what fans see during games. Plenty of people work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure good results. Foran and Fodor will surely be missed as part of the organization’s staff.

The Heat will have to find a way forward without these staffers. Fortunately, given some of Miami’s offseason acquisitions, the team is in good shape to contend in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 season.

The organization is looking for its first NBA title since 2013 and would certainly love to win one in the upcoming campaign.