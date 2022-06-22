With each passing minute, it seems as though a new report comes out detailing an NBA team’s interest in Miami Heat big man P.J. Tucker.

Tucker plans to opt out of his player option and test the free-agency market, and a number of perceived contenders in the league have already lined up to express interest in him.

There are many reasons why Tucker is such an attractive player to teams, and one Eastern Conference executive recently told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that Tucker can expect teams to be offering him contracts into his 40s.

“He is ready-made for that roster, he is a tough guy and his attitude is contagious,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com. “He can start at power forward and take pressure off Patrick Williams. He can fill in as a small-ball center. He is a knock-down shooter in the corners—it’s all the things they’re looking for. He is 37 and it is pretty incredible, there is going to be a line of teams looking to give him deals into his 40s. The [Chicago] Bulls have their mid-level available, so they can be in that mix.”

In 71 games in the 2021-22 NBA season, Tucker averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also shot an impressive 48.4 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from the 3-point line.

His defensive ability is also impressive, and he owns a rare combination of strength, toughness and offensive ability that can make any NBA roster better.

Right now, it is hard to predict where Tucker will end up. Given his talent and championship pedigree, it is nearly guaranteed that he will end up on a team that has championship aspirations.

That team could be the Heat, and Tucker is likely willing to return to the team if it can pay him a competitive salary. If the Heat are not willing to offer a deal that is similar to what other NBA teams are offering, however, it seems more than likely that he will walk.