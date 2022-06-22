Earlier this week, it was reported that big man P.J. Tucker would opt out of his player option with the Miami Heat and test free agency.

It has already been reported that the Philadelphia 76ers plan to offer him a hefty multiyear deal, and the Sixers seem to be far from the only team that has interest in Tucker.

The Sixers intend to offer PJ Tucker a three-year, $30 million contract, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/nlNyAGeUVv — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 22, 2022

According to a Wednesday report, he is expected to received interest from multiple contending teams. What’s more, those teams appear willing to offer their full mid-level exception to land Tucker.

Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker is expected to have interest from multiple contending teams willing to offer the full midlevel exception once free-agency commences, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 22, 2022

As Heat fans know quite well, Tucker is the perfect kind of player to have on a team that is looking to compete for a title. He’s selfless with his teammates and typically the first man to enter the fray when things get chippy.

He averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2021-22 regular season, but a lot of his biggest contributions don’t show up on the stat sheet.

The truth is that the Heat would surely love to keep Tucker on the roster for the upcoming season. He was a major addition for the team last season and big reason why it managed to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, where it lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics.

At 37 years old, Tucker can’t be blamed for wanting to get one more multiyear deal before his NBA career starts to wind down.

Whether or not the Heat decide to be the ones to offer Tucker the most attractive deal this summer remains to be seen.