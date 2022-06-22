Report: Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks expected to make a run at P.J. Tucker

If the Miami Heat want to keep big man P.J. Tucker on the team’s roster past this offseason, it seems that they’re going to have quite a lot of competition.

Earlier this week it was reported that Tucker would opt out of his player option in order to test the free-agency market. Based on early indications, that is absolutely the right decision for Tucker.

The Philadelphia 76ers have reported interest in offering Tucker a deal, and they’re not the only Eastern Conference team with such plans. The Brooklyn Nets are also reportedly looking to get into the mix for Tucker.

“The Nets are one of a number of playoff and championship contenders with tangible interest in veteran free agent forward P.J. Tucker, multiple sources told the Daily News,” Kristian Winfield reported.

The Atlanta Hawks were also mentioned as suitors for Tucker.

“The Nets aren’t the only contender with interest in Tucker’s services,” Winfield wrote. “Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks are also expected to make a run at Tucker’s services, another source told The News.”

The fact that many teams around the league are interested in adding Tucker likely is not much of a shock to people within the Heat organization and the team’s fans.

Tucker had a fantastic impact on the Heat this past season and seemed to gel with his teammates both on and off the court almost immediately. Additionally, his skill set makes him something of a rarity in the NBA. He’s a defensive-minded enforcer and never afraid to guard some of the league’s most dominant players.

Surely, the Heat would love to bring Tucker back, but the more reports that come out detailing the number of teams interested in him, the less likely him staying in South Florida appears to be.

If Tucker does end up leaving, the Heat are going to have a hard time finding a player that can replace the kind of role he filled during the 2021-22 campaign.