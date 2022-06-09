Dwyane Wade’s hurt reaction to chilling detail that emerges from Parkland school shooting

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade played a huge role in the community following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The three-time champion recently responded in sadness to a recent post that shared that the cop who was assigned to the school was allegedly stealing money from students.

Wade, 40, was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Heat shortly before the terrible disaster happened in South Florida .

The horrific school shooting left 17 former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff members dead in 2018. One of the victims in the shooting was buried in a Wade jersey.

The feelings from the Florida calamity were recently reawakened as another horrible shooting occurred at a Texas elementary school.

The disheartening incident, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The NBA world, made of up hundreds of fathers, was saddened and impassioned following the shooting.

Certainly, former NBA players like Wade are using their voices to stir change and see a better day. The 2006 Finals MVP has been extremely vocal about a variety of different issues, ranging from politics to race.

Over the course of his career in the league, Wade collected 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. He won three titles as a member of the Heat and is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

Now, the veteran has his hands in a ton of different industries and projects. In addition, Wade is a minority owner of the Utah Jazz.