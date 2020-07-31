- Dwyane Wade’s Hilarious Reaction to Incredible Opening Night in NBA Bubble
- Derrick Jones Jr. Reiterates Desire to Guard Opponent’s Best Player Every Single Night
- Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Seen Hanging With Donovan Mitchell, ‘Other Notable’ Players in NBA Bubble
- Report: Donovan Mitchell Hanging Out With Miami Heat Veterans in NBA Bubble
- WNBA Player Aerial Powers Blows Up on Andre Iguodala for Giving Her Compliment
- Former Miami Heat Head Coach Believes Philadelphia 76ers Would Beat Heat in Playoff Series
- Jimmy Butler Issues Stern Warning to Miami Heat Teammates Ahead of Season Restart
- Report: Miami Heat Plan to Play in Front of ‘Sold-Out Facility’ Next Season
- Justise Winslow Sends Loving Message After Reconnecting With Former Miami Heat Teammates in NBA Bubble
- Video: Dwyane Wade Says Giannis Antetokounmpo, Not LeBron James, Deserves This Season’s MVP
Dwyane Wade’s Hilarious Reaction to Incredible Opening Night in NBA Bubble
- Updated: July 31, 2020
The opening night of the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. did not disappoint.
NBA legend Dwyane Wade couldn’t help but be in awe of what he witnessed. He even used his own meme that spawned from the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest, which he was a judge in and Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. controversially won.
Me watching both @nba games go down to the wire on the first night🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/zB3XlA7JCE
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 31, 2020
The first match of the NBA restart saw the Utah Jazz eke out a 106-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans led for most of the match until Utah rallied in the fourth quarter.
A tense finish to the game would have probably been more exciting had Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson played down the stretch. Unfortunately, the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is still on a minutes restriction.
The second contest, a possible preview of the Western Conference Finals, was a nail-biter as well. The Los Angeles Lakers topped the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101.
Former Heat champion LeBron James made a putback layup with 12.8 seconds left to give the Lakers the lead. He then put the clamps on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the ensuing possession to ice the game.
Heat fans should be excited for Saturday as Miami will be playing for the first time in more than four months. The team will face off against the Denver Nuggets.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login