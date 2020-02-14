Miami Heat News: Dwyane Wade to Be 2020 Slam Dunk Contest Judge - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat will have one additional representative during the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade will be a judge for the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday.

Wade, 38, retired from the NBA following the conclusion of the 2018-19 regular season.

While Wade will be judging the Slam Dunk Contest for the first time, his former teammate, Derrick Jones Jr., will be participating in the entertaining event once again.

The high-flying forward was a dunk contest member in 2017 but lost to Glenn Robinson III in the the final round.

Jones, 22, is one of the most electrifying dunkers in the league. However, the 6-foot-6 pro has shown he can do a lot more than just manufacture nice highlights at the rim.

Jones is averaging career-highs across the board this year. The youngster is putting up 8.7 points, 4.2 boards and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes per game this season.

Meanwhile, Wade has been staying busy off the court. The Heat’s all-time leading scorer has been traveling, making TV appearances and venturing into new business opportunities.