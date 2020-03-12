Dwyane and Zaire Wade Send Love to Donovan Mitchell After Coronavirus Diagnosis

On Thursday, it was reported that Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a classy and mature move, the star guard then took to social media and penned a heartfelt message with a positive tone regarding the diagnosis.

Unsurprisingly, the outpouring of love within the post’s comments section has been vast. Among the thousands of well-wishers were Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his son, Zaire.

The elder Wade and Mitchell have a strong relationship with one another. The Heat legend swapped jerseys with Mitchell during the former’s final NBA season last year, but their relationship goes deeper than that.

Last season, Mitchell admitted that he often looks to the elder Wade for guidance and career advice.

Beyond that, the three-time champion took to social media last spring to invite Mitchell to train with him during the offseason.

There’s no doubt that Mitchell is feeling the love and support from all of his friends, fans and teammates. With the whole world in a slight state of panic over the spreading coronavirus, surely the messages from both the elder Wade and his son are much appreciated.

Hopefully, Mitchell is able to make a full recovery in the coming days. Until then, there’s no doubt that he’ll keep everyone updated regarding the state of his health.