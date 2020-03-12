- Dwyane and Zaire Wade Send Love to Donovan Mitchell After Coronavirus Diagnosis
- Report: Utah Jazz Release Coronavirus Test Results for 58 Players and Employees
- Bam Adebayo Reacts to News of NBA Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus
- Report: NBA Decides to Suspend Games Indefinitely After Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus
- Jimmy Butler Explains What Sets Miami Heat Apart From Other Organizations
- Dwyane Wade Takes Shot at Sierra Canyon Coach Over Son’s Lack of Playing Time
- J.J. Redick on Miami Heat Rookie Tyler Herro: ‘His Swag Is Crazy’
- Jimmy Butler Admits He ‘Didn’t Know Who the F— Was in Charge’ During Time With Philadelphia 76ers
- Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Invited Bam Adebayo to Train Last Summer After Recognizing His Talent
- Jimmy Butler Heaps Praise on Bam Adebayo, Calls Him Max Player and Leader of Miami Heat
Dwyane and Zaire Wade Send Love to Donovan Mitchell After Coronavirus Diagnosis
- Updated: March 12, 2020
On Thursday, it was reported that Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a classy and mature move, the star guard then took to social media and penned a heartfelt message with a positive tone regarding the diagnosis.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
Unsurprisingly, the outpouring of love within the post’s comments section has been vast. Among the thousands of well-wishers were Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his son, Zaire.
The elder Wade and Mitchell have a strong relationship with one another. The Heat legend swapped jerseys with Mitchell during the former’s final NBA season last year, but their relationship goes deeper than that.
Last season, Mitchell admitted that he often looks to the elder Wade for guidance and career advice.
Beyond that, the three-time champion took to social media last spring to invite Mitchell to train with him during the offseason.
There’s no doubt that Mitchell is feeling the love and support from all of his friends, fans and teammates. With the whole world in a slight state of panic over the spreading coronavirus, surely the messages from both the elder Wade and his son are much appreciated.
Hopefully, Mitchell is able to make a full recovery in the coming days. Until then, there’s no doubt that he’ll keep everyone updated regarding the state of his health.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login