On Thursday, it was announced that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler would be signing on to be the face of Li-Ning.

Li-Ning has become a major player in the NBA sneaker world thanks to none other than Dwyane Wade.

That’s why it wasn’t that surprising when Wade took to social media to congratulate his friend and former teammate on the news.

Walk so the next man can fly! https://t.co/NZXXmpv9OV — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 19, 2020

Wade and Butler have been connected for quite some time, but their relationship has taken on a new form ever since Butler joined the Heat.

Wade played a meaningful role in bringing Butler to Miami, and the star forward has been as good as advertised.

In his first season with the team, Butler led the Heat to an improbable berth in the NBA Finals.

Though they came up short against a high-powered Los Angeles Lakers team, it’s clear that the Heat are once again part of the NBA elite.

Now, Wade and Butler don’t only share a love for the city of Miami; they also share an affinity for the same sneaker brand.

There’s no telling what this duo’s next partnership will be.