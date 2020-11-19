- Dwyane Wade reacts to news of Jimmy Butler signing with Li-Ning
- Report: There were whispers of a 3-way deal involving Kyrie Irving and the Miami Heat
- Report: Jimmy Butler signs ‘significant’ shoe deal to become face of Li-Ning
- Pat Riley makes it clear how Miami Heat plan to approach free agency
- Dwyane Wade explains why he absolutely ‘loves’ the Miami Heat’s first-round draft pick
- Video: Precious Achiuwa’s immediate reaction after being drafted by Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat could target De’Aaron Fox if they don’t land Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Report: Kendrick Nunn has been told there’s a chance he gets moved tonight
- Report: Kelly Olynyk opts into $13.6 million contract for next season
- Report: George Hill drawing interest from Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade reacts to news of Jimmy Butler signing with Li-Ning
- Updated: November 19, 2020
On Thursday, it was announced that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler would be signing on to be the face of Li-Ning.
Li-Ning has become a major player in the NBA sneaker world thanks to none other than Dwyane Wade.
That’s why it wasn’t that surprising when Wade took to social media to congratulate his friend and former teammate on the news.
Walk so the next man can fly! https://t.co/NZXXmpv9OV
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 19, 2020
Wade and Butler have been connected for quite some time, but their relationship has taken on a new form ever since Butler joined the Heat.
Wade played a meaningful role in bringing Butler to Miami, and the star forward has been as good as advertised.
In his first season with the team, Butler led the Heat to an improbable berth in the NBA Finals.
Though they came up short against a high-powered Los Angeles Lakers team, it’s clear that the Heat are once again part of the NBA elite.
Now, Wade and Butler don’t only share a love for the city of Miami; they also share an affinity for the same sneaker brand.
There’s no telling what this duo’s next partnership will be.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login