Dwyane Wade raises glass to ‘Wade County’ during return to Miami

Days after sharing that he is “forever bonded” to the Miami Heat organization, Dwyane Wade expressed his love for the city of Miami in a touching Instagram story.

The legendary shooting guard will always be linked to the city, even if he is currently busy with helping another NBA team as a minority owner.

Wade began his NBA journey after the Heat selected him with fifth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. It did not take long for the 6-foot-4 guard to make a name for himself both on and off the court.

Quickly emerging as a productive player, Wade averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in his rookie season. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team that year.

In just his third season in the league, he helped the franchise win an NBA title. During the championship series against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 playoffs, Wade scored 34.7 points per contest. He also won the Finals MVP award.

Wade claimed two more titles with the Heat. He finally retired from the league in 2019.