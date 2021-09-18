- Dwyane Wade posts heartfelt message about being reminded that he’s ‘forever bonded’ to Miami Heat
- Updated: September 18, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about how he is “forever bonded” to the organization.
View this post on Instagram
It’s a notable message from Wade, especially given his newfound involvement with the Utah Jazz. The 13-time All-Star has an ownership stake in the Utah organization, which is something that bothered some Heat fans when it was first announced.
Fortunately for those fans, it sounds like the Heat will always be close to Wade’s heart.
Wade finished his NBA career with a long list of accomplishments. In addition to earning 13 All-Star selections, he won three NBA titles. He finished his career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
The former first-round pick will almost certainly be named to the Hall of Fame once he’s eligible. That will be a fantastic stamp on his phenomenal career. Wade retired after the 2018-19 season.
