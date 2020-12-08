Recently, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo surprised his mom by buying her a new house for her birthday.

Former Heat superstar Dwyane Wade gave Adebayo plenty of love on social media for the act of generosity.

The heartwarming act certainly didn’t hurt Adebayo’s pocket, as he will enter the first season of a five-year contract that could ultimately be worth close to $200 million in 2021-22.

The former University of Kentucky standout earned that fortune by stepping up his game big time this past season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, he averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game, all big improvements over the previous season.

It also earned Adebayo his first All-Star game bid and nearly netted him the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, he stepped up his game to help Miami dump the heavily-favored Milwaukee Bucks and then dispatch the Boston Celtics to reach the NBA Finals.