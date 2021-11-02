Dwyane Wade makes it clear what he thinks of Miami Heat's new uniform with 4-word order - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat recently revealed their NBA City Edition uniforms honoring the 75th NBA season.

The uniforms have a clean look, and many folks are excited about them.

Dwyane Wade seems to be one of those people. The Heat legend took to Instagram to request his own set.

With uniforms designed to honor the history of the Heat and NBA, it would be fitting for Wade to acquire a set of his own. That’s because the 13-time All-Star is a massive part of the organization’s story.

There’s no telling where the Heat organization would be today without Wade’s contributions to the team. The superstar helped Miami win titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

Those are the organization’s only three titles. Had it not been for Wade’s outstanding career, it’s entirely possible that the Heat would still be searching for their first NBA championship today.

Wade, now 39, retired with career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He won the scoring title in the 2008-09 season and racked up a handful of other accolades along the way.

Today, Wade works with the Utah Jazz as a partial owner. Although many Heat fans will root for Wade in all of his endeavors, the Miami organization is hoping to throw a wrench into Utah’s title hopes this season.

Both teams seem like championship contenders. The Heat are off to a fantastic 5-1 start, and the team figures to get even better as the season progresses. The Jazz, meanwhile, are 5-1 themselves, and they’re looking to win their first title in franchise history.