Miami Heat revolutionize NBA jersey design with unveiling of epic ‘Miami Mashup’ uniforms

The Miami Heat are offering a unique new design of their uniform as they celebrate their history as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

The uniform is part of the NBA’s City Edition, with one of the most innovative aspects of the design being that there are individualized number styles across each player’s jersey.

What that means is that every Heat player will have their own unique jersey that uses lettering and numbers from eight of the team’s uniforms during their history.

The lettering on jerseys will come from those eight uniforms, with a wide array of possibilities for both players and any fans that choose to purchase the jersey.

Among the subtle aspects of the uniform will be recognition of the franchise’s three NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. In addition, there will be a “trophy gold” stripe, which is connected to the lore surrounding Ray Allen’s iconic 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

That first championship in 2006 will also be represented by a wordmark of “15 Strong,” which was used as a source of inspiration during the 2006 postseason. During that year’s memorable finals, the Heat ran off four straight wins after dropping the first two games of the series.

The Heat’s first season came in 1988, as opposed to the entire NBA, which held its first game exactly 75 years ago on Monday night. Yet, in that comparatively short period of time, the Heat have managed to capture a trio of titles.

The 2021-22 edition of the Heat hopes to add another title by the end of this season, with an impressive 5-1 start being a positive sign. They face the Dallas Mavericks in a Monday night road matchup.