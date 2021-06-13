- Dwyane Wade emphatically hypes up Candace Parker after monster performance for Chicago Sky
Dwyane Wade emphatically hypes up Candace Parker after monster performance for Chicago Sky
- Updated: June 12, 2021
As the old saying goes, greatness knows greatness.
After WNBA star Candace Parker had a big game for the Chicago Sky, Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade gave her some love on social media.
Yoooo @Candace_Parker what’s going on??? You’re a bad woman!!! https://t.co/ABlgcEAp0E
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 12, 2021
Parker joined the Sky earlier this year, but she has been limited so far this season due to an ankle injury.
Like Parker, Wade is a native of the Chicago area. She was the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft and spent the first 13 seasons of her pro career with the Los Angeles Sparks.
While in L.A., she made multiple All-Star game appearances, while winning two regular season MVP awards and one Finals MVP.
A splendid all-around player, Parker was also named last season’s WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Wade has been a busy man lately. He recently purchased a stake in the Utah Jazz, who are fighting to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time in many years.
In addition, he is now the host of a new game show, which is entitled “The Cube.”
