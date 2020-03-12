- Dwyane Wade Disapproves of Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools Remaining Open
Dwyane Wade Disapproves of Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools Remaining Open
- Updated: March 12, 2020
On Thursday, it was announced that both Miami-Dade and Broward county schools will remain open amidst the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Amongst those who disapprove of that decision is Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Wade took to Twitter to express his concerns over the news.
Oh No https://t.co/JMp0LDfv8u
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 12, 2020
This isn’t the first time Wade took to social media regarding the spreading illness. He praised U.S. representative Katie Porter for outlining the need for free testing regarding the virus as well.
This is what Leadership looks like. Katie Porter! https://t.co/dt48I6ivSv
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 12, 2020
Wade also took to Instagram to wish Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell well after it was announced that he had tested positive for the disease.
While Wade and his children no longer live in South Florida, he has been a major voice of support for students in that area for years.
As normal living continues to be put on halt as a result of the highly contagious illness, it will be interesting to see if the two districts end up changing their initial decision.
Surely, Wade will be keeping close tabs on how his former community fares as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States.
