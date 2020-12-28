Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade shouted out Utah Jazz sharpshooter Jordan Clarkson for one the outfits he wore to a recent game.

However, Wade threw some shade at the NBA in the process because he got fined for wearing similar attire when he played in the NBA.

Wade, 38, retired from the NBA at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

In addition to his star production on the floor, Wade is known for his fashion. He launched a popular merchandise collaboration with Bleacher Report during his final season in the league.

Above all, Wade made an international fashion mark by being the NBA face of Li-Ning, which he signed a lifetime deal with in 2018.

The three-time champion made the Chinese apparel company popular in the NBA. As a matter of fact, Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler recently signed a massive deal with Li-Ning.

Of course, Wade was thrilled to hear that his former teammate became the face of the brand.

Wade averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game during the course of his 16-year career in the NBA.