The Miami Heat have struggled so far this season, compiling a 7-14 record through their first 21 games.

The Heat’s most recent loss came on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, who entered the game with a 4-13 record.

After the loss, Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson admitted that the team is surprised as to how things have played out so far this season.

“There’s frustration,” said Robinson. “This is a super competitive group with high expectations. We’re surprised it’s not going according to plan. We’re looking for solutions.”

Miami has lost seven of its last eight games, and currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

The main struggles for the Heat this season have come on the offensive end, as the team is averaging 106.5 points per game, which is 26th in the NBA. On defense, the Heat allow their opponents to scored 111.9 points per game, ranked 17th in the league.

The Heat will look to bounce back in their next game, which will be on Friday at home against the Wizards.