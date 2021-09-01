- Victor Oladipo posts inspiring video showing off his incredible recovery progress since injury
Victor Oladipo posts inspiring video showing off his incredible recovery progress since injury
- Updated: September 1, 2021
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo shared an exciting video to Instagram documenting his recovery from his right quadriceps tendon injury.
The 2021-22 season will be Oladipo’s second with the Heat. He appeared in just four games for the team during the 2020-21 campaign.
The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with Miami earlier in the offseason.
It looks like Oladipo’s recovery is coming along nicely, and that’s great news for the Heat. When he’s at his best, Oladipo is an outstanding NBA player.
He has career averages of 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He’s also a pesky defender. The guard has been named to two All-Star teams so far.
His playing style makes him a great fit with Miami, and folks certainly have high expectations for the former first-round pick as the 2021-22 season approaches. The Heat are hoping to make a run at the NBA title.
