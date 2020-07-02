Duncan Robinson’s Hilarious Reason as to Why He’ll ‘Thrive’ in Orlando’s Bubble

While numerous players around the NBA are hesitant to play official games without fans in attendance later this month, Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson believes he has the ability to thrive in empty gyms.

Duncan Robinson said he might thrive in the empty gyms in Orlando based on his time in the G League and at Williams, "I'm well equipped to play in empty gyms." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 2, 2020

Robinson, 26, is one of the best shooters in the league.

The guard is averaging career-highs across the board this season with 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Furthermore, he is shooting a ridiculous 44.8 percent from downtown this season.

The 6-foot-7 pro has drilled 243 shots from distance this season, which is only behind Houston Rockets superstar James Harden and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield.

However, Robinson wasn’t always used to this level of elite play. The guard has plenty of basketball experience in emptier gyms under his belt, specifically from his days at Williams College and in the G League.

Now, he will look to transfer that experience to the NBA’s 2019-20 season resumption in Orlando, Fla., where games will be played without fans.

The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.