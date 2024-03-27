Concerning Tyler Herro update and positive Duncan Robinson news offered by NBA insider

The Athletic’s Shams Charania provided injury updates on both Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, and his update on the former will have fans of the Miami Heat feeling uneasy.

"Duncan Robinson, there's optimism he's going to be back at least in the next week or so…The big worry is Tyler Herro, he has not played in a while, there's no real sense when he'll be back."@ShamsCharania updates on injuries for the #Heat

It has now been more than a month since Herro has appeared in a game for the Heat, as he hasn’t taken the floor since he dropped 15 points in Miami’s 11-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans all the way back on Feb. 23.

Earlier this month, Herro received a platelet-rich plasma injection to help treat an injury in his right foot.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s return isn’t imminent, but there’s hope that he’ll be able to return before the end of the regular season,” Anthony Chiang wrote. “Herro, who has missed the last 10 games, received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday to treat his injured right foot and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, according to multiple league sources.”

Herro has been in and out of the lineup for the Heat during the 2023-24 regular season, considering he has played in just half of the team’s 72 games. But he has played perhaps the best basketball of his NBA career when healthy this season, as he is averaging career-highs in points (20.8) and assists per game (4.4).

Regarding Robinson, he has been sidelined for each of Miami’s last four games after suffering a back injury against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 18. He has been a much more consistent presence in the Heat’s lineup than Herro, as evidenced by the fact that he has played in 63 games this season (31 starts).

The numbers point to the notion that Robinson has been one of the most effective 3-point shooters in the NBA in the 2023-24 campaign. He is shooting 40.5 percent from deep on a whopping 7.1 attempts from 3-point range per contest in his sixth NBA season.

Over the Heat’s last four games — with Robinson and Herro out of the lineup — Miami owns a mediocre 2-2 record. On the bright side, the Heat’s two victories during that span have come against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Miami also suffered blowout losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors in the last seven days. Recently, the Heat lost to the Warriors by 21 points on Tuesday.

Here’s to hoping that Herro will be healthy enough to play by the end of the regular season, as he brings so much to the table for this Heat team, particularly from a scoring standpoint.