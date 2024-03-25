Miami Heat News

Latest Miami Heat injury report offers some good news ahead of Golden State Warriors game

Peter Dewey
Kevin Love Miami Heat
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have released their injury report for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and there are some positive updates for the team.

The Heat have listed both Bam Adebayo (lower back contusion) and Jamal Cain (left thumb sprain) as available, a good sign since Adebayo missed a game earlier this month against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami still won’t have Duncan Robinson (left facet syndrome), Josh Richardson (right shoulder surgery) and Tyler Herro (right foot medial tendinitis) in this game, but the Heat could get a couple of key players back in action.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., who missed the team’s last game, is listed as questionable with left ankle discomfort. That gives the standout rookie a chance to play. This season, Jaquez is averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range.

In addition to Jaquez, Kevin Love (right heel bruise) and Caleb Martin (right ankle discomfort) are both listed as questionable. Martin has not missed a game recently for the Heat, as he’s played in every game since missing the team’s matchup on Jan. 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Love, on the other hand, has not played since Feb. 27 against the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s possible that he could return to action for the Warriors game, which would be a major boost to Miami’s frontcourt.

This season, the five-time All-Star is averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3-point range.

Tuesday night’s matchup has major implications for the Heat – as basically every game down the stretch of the regular season will – since the team is in the No. 7 seed, and it is currently 0.5 games back of the Indiana Pacers for the No. 6 seed.

Golden State is also battling for position in the play-in tournament picture, as the Warriors hold just a one-game lead over the Houston Rockets (who have won eight games in a row) ahead of Monday night’s action.

The Warriors and Heat are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m EST on Tuesday at Kaseya Center in Miami.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

