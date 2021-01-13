It’s no secret that Miami Heat sharpshooters Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have been mentioned as part of a possible trade package for Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

As a matter of fact, Robinson recently admitted that he and Herro discussed the rumors and expressed the difficulty that comes with the constant speculation.

“This is something that Tyler and I talked about, too,” Robinson said of the trade rumors on J.J. Redick’s podcast. “There was definitely a stretch, particularly in training camp, where it was just like you couldn’t pick up your phone without it being on there in some capacity. So it’s definitely a challenge. But I don’t know.”

Robinson, 26, is one of the best shooters in the league. He tied with Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard for the third-most 3-pointers made last season with 270 connected triples.

The flamethrower is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

As for Herro, he would be the crowned jewel of any package he’d be sent out in. The sophomore is putting up a career-high 17.7 points, 6.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest this season.

Of course, the Rockets would probably want both youngsters in a deal for Harden. After all, Harden is one of the best players in the NBA.

As a member of the Rockets, the 31-year-old Harden has averages of 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 boards per game. The 2018 MVP has led the league in scoring three separate times.